From left, Panupong Jadnok, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul and Parit Chiwarak are among the 12 protest leaders to have received a police summons, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Photo: AP From left, Panupong Jadnok, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul and Parit Chiwarak are among the 12 protest leaders to have received a police summons, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Photo: AP
From left, Panupong Jadnok, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul and Parit Chiwarak are among the 12 protest leaders to have received a police summons, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand protests: police dust off royal defamation law to charge pro-democracy activist leaders

  • In the first use of the draconian law for almost three years, 12 pro-democracy activists could now face 15 years in prison for criticising the Thai monarchy
  • Among them is human rights lawyer Anon Numpha, Panupong ‘Mike’ Jaadnok and prominent student leader Panusaya ‘Rung’ Sithijirawattanakul

Topic |   Thailand protests
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Bangkok

Updated: 1:28pm, 25 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
From left, Panupong Jadnok, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul and Parit Chiwarak are among the 12 protest leaders to have received a police summons, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Photo: AP From left, Panupong Jadnok, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul and Parit Chiwarak are among the 12 protest leaders to have received a police summons, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Photo: AP
From left, Panupong Jadnok, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul and Parit Chiwarak are among the 12 protest leaders to have received a police summons, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE