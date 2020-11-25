From left, Panupong Jadnok, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul and Parit Chiwarak are among the 12 protest leaders to have received a police summons, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Photo: AP
Thailand protests: police dust off royal defamation law to charge pro-democracy activist leaders
- In the first use of the draconian law for almost three years, 12 pro-democracy activists could now face 15 years in prison for criticising the Thai monarchy
- Among them is human rights lawyer Anon Numpha, Panupong ‘Mike’ Jaadnok and prominent student leader Panusaya ‘Rung’ Sithijirawattanakul
