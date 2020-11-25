Joggers run by with the Marina Bay Sands Resort in the background in Singapore earlier this week. Photo: EPA
Singapore almost coronavirus-free after going two weeks without a local case
- Tuesday marked the first time Singapore said it had no live clusters of infection across the island since the start of its outbreak in January
- It has recorded more than 58,000 cases, but nearly all patients have recovered and its fatality rate is the world’s lowest with just 28 deaths
