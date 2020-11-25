Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: Reuters Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: Reuters
Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Asean can help avert South China Sea conflict amid ‘superpower rivalry’, Philippine defence minister says

  • The Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam have overlapping claims with China and all but Brunei have been involved in stand-offs this year with Chinese vessels
  • China says it has historical sovereignty over 90 per cent of the South China Sea. It does not recognise a 2016 international arbitral ruling that invalidated those claims

Topic |   South China Sea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:08pm, 25 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: Reuters Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: Reuters
Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE