Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: Reuters
Asean can help avert South China Sea conflict amid ‘superpower rivalry’, Philippine defence minister says
- The Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam have overlapping claims with China and all but Brunei have been involved in stand-offs this year with Chinese vessels
- China says it has historical sovereignty over 90 per cent of the South China Sea. It does not recognise a 2016 international arbitral ruling that invalidated those claims
Topic | South China Sea
Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: Reuters