Thai bomb squad officials inspect the site of an explosion in Bangkok in February 2012. File photo: AFP
Thailand approves transfer of three Iranians linked to botched 2012 Bangkok bombing
- The bomb plot was exposed in 2012 when an accidental explosion blew apart the Bangkok villa where the three men were staying
- Thailand’s move came as Tehran released British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert in exchange for three Iranians held abroad
Topic | Thailand
