Singaporean, expats fined for breaching coronavirus regulations in island outing

  • The Singapore woman and five Britons were part of a group of 12 people who gathered at Lazarus Island in August, breaking the limit of five
  • Another Briton was fined last month and five more are still to be charged. In June, seven foreigners were fined for flouting circuit breaker rules

Updated: 10:00pm, 26 Nov, 2020

A group of 12 people, mostly from Britain, who went to Singapore's Lazarus Island on August 8, breaking the legal limit for gatherings of five people. Photo: Facebook
