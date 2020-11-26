A group of 12 people, mostly from Britain, who went to Singapore's Lazarus Island on August 8, breaking the legal limit for gatherings of five people. Photo: Facebook
Singaporean, expats fined for breaching coronavirus regulations in island outing
- The Singapore woman and five Britons were part of a group of 12 people who gathered at Lazarus Island in August, breaking the limit of five
- Another Briton was fined last month and five more are still to be charged. In June, seven foreigners were fined for flouting circuit breaker rules
Topic | Singapore
