A man is publicly flogged by a member of the sharia police on November 26, 2020. Photo: AFP A man is publicly flogged by a member of the sharia police on November 26, 2020. Photo: AFP
A man is publicly flogged by a member of the sharia police on November 26, 2020. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesian man who raped child collapses as he’s whipped some 150 times in Aceh

  • The 19-year-old was arrested earlier this year on charges of molesting and raping a young victim
  • During the caning, he pleaded for the punishment to stop and was briefly treated by doctors before the flogging restarted

Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:38am, 27 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man is publicly flogged by a member of the sharia police on November 26, 2020. Photo: AFP A man is publicly flogged by a member of the sharia police on November 26, 2020. Photo: AFP
A man is publicly flogged by a member of the sharia police on November 26, 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE