A man is publicly flogged by a member of the sharia police on November 26, 2020. Photo: AFP
Indonesian man who raped child collapses as he’s whipped some 150 times in Aceh
- The 19-year-old was arrested earlier this year on charges of molesting and raping a young victim
- During the caning, he pleaded for the punishment to stop and was briefly treated by doctors before the flogging restarted
