People queue to collect social assistance aid in Medan, North Sumatra, amid the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia’s Covid-19 vaccination roll-out challenge could hurt path to immunity
- With new cases topping 30,000 a week, Indonesia faces the urgent task of inoculating 270 million people across 17,000 islands once the vaccines are available
- In places like the hotspot of Central Sulawesi, there is no airport and the only delivery route is via a seven-hour ferry ride
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
