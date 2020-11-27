A worker preparing pizza ingredients at the Jemapoh pizzeria in Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan state. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Malaysian family fires up backyard pizza oven to beat pandemic money woes
- A family in Jemapoh has managed to turn a bumper profit during the downturn by opening up an eatery serving wood-fired pizzas from their home
- The business, which offers pies with herbs and spices, has now hired about 20 people from the village to make up to 800 pizzas daily
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
