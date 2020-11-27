A worker preparing pizza ingredients at the Jemapoh pizzeria in Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan state. Photo: AFP A worker preparing pizza ingredients at the Jemapoh pizzeria in Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan state. Photo: AFP
A worker preparing pizza ingredients at the Jemapoh pizzeria in Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan state. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Malaysian family fires up backyard pizza oven to beat pandemic money woes

  • A family in Jemapoh has managed to turn a bumper profit during the downturn by opening up an eatery serving wood-fired pizzas from their home
  • The business, which offers pies with herbs and spices, has now hired about 20 people from the village to make up to 800 pizzas daily

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:46pm, 27 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker preparing pizza ingredients at the Jemapoh pizzeria in Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan state. Photo: AFP A worker preparing pizza ingredients at the Jemapoh pizzeria in Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan state. Photo: AFP
A worker preparing pizza ingredients at the Jemapoh pizzeria in Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan state. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE