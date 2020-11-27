Malaysia is expected to receive its first Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer in the first quarter of 2021. Photo: AFP Malaysia is expected to receive its first Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer in the first quarter of 2021. Photo: AFP
Malaysia is expected to receive its first Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer in the first quarter of 2021. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Malaysia secures 12.8 million Pfizer vaccines as China assures Muhyiddin of ‘priority status’

  • The US firm will deliver one million doses in the first quarter of 2021, and the deal is expected to cover 6.4 million Malaysians
  • Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Beijing had assured him that Malaysia would be given priority access to its vaccines

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters and Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 7:52pm, 27 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia is expected to receive its first Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer in the first quarter of 2021. Photo: AFP Malaysia is expected to receive its first Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer in the first quarter of 2021. Photo: AFP
Malaysia is expected to receive its first Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer in the first quarter of 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE