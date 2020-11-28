The central business district of Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg The central business district of Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
US billionaire Ray Dalio latest to open family office in Singapore, as he seeks Asia base

  • The Bridgewater founder, with a net worth of over US$15 billion, will join the likes of vacuum cleaner tycoon James Dyson and the founders of Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao
  • Singapore’s efforts to attract more family offices include tax incentives and a Global Investor Program that gives the super-rich a path to permanent residence

Updated: 10:33am, 28 Nov, 2020

