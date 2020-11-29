Singaporean pedestrians in the shopping district of Orchard Road. Photo: Reuters
Singaporean gives birth to baby with Covid-19 antibodies
- The baby was born this month without Covid-19 but with the virus antibodies, The Straits Times newspaper reported on Sunday
- World Health Organization says it is not yet known whether a pregnant woman with Covid-19 can pass the virus to her fetus or baby during pregnancy or delivery
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Singaporean pedestrians in the shopping district of Orchard Road. Photo: Reuters