Thailand protests: Twitter suspends royalist account linked to pro-monarchy influence campaign

  • The pro-monarchy @jitarsa_school account, which had more than 48,000 followers, said it trained people for Thailand’s Royal Volunteers programme
  • It was suspended for violating rules on spam and platform manipulation after posting tweets that sought to amplify royalist messaging

Updated: 9:34am, 30 Nov, 2020

