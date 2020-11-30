Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is seeking damages over the TOC article, which his lawyers said contained false allegations repeated from his siblings that gravely injure his character and reputation. Photo: AP
Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong tells TOC defamation trial he hopes family feud can be repaired
- The prime minister is suing Terry Xu, chief editor of The Online Citizen (TOC), for libel over an article published last year on the Lee family feud
- Lee and his siblings Lee Wei Ling and Lee Hsien Yang disagree over the fate of their family home at 38 Oxley Road after the death of their father Lee Kuan Yew
