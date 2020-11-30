American singer and actor Cher is seen at Siem Reap International Airport in Cambodia to see the arrival of an elephant who previously spent 35 years at Islamabad Zoo in Pakistan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cher greets Kaavan, the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’, as he lands in Cambodia
- The 36-year-old Asian elephant had been kept in substandard conditions at a zoo in Pakistan, and will now be moved to a Cambodian wildlife sanctuary
- The US singer got involved in the high-profile campaign to have the bull elephant freed, and said he is going to be ‘really happy’
