A photo of Nora Quoirin, who went missing from a resort in Malaysia. Her naked body was found in a stream 10 days later, and her parents believe she was abducted. Photo: AP A photo of Nora Quoirin, who went missing from a resort in Malaysia. Her naked body was found in a stream 10 days later, and her parents believe she was abducted. Photo: AP
A photo of Nora Quoirin, who went missing from a resort in Malaysia. Her naked body was found in a stream 10 days later, and her parents believe she was abducted. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Nora Quoirin inquest: UK pathologist can’t rule out sex assault of teen in Malaysia

  • The French-Irish teenager disappeared from a resort in Malaysia in August last year and her body was found 10 days later
  • A second autopsy conducted in the UK found she died of intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress, and there were no signs of assault

Topic |   Malaysia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:00am, 1 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A photo of Nora Quoirin, who went missing from a resort in Malaysia. Her naked body was found in a stream 10 days later, and her parents believe she was abducted. Photo: AP A photo of Nora Quoirin, who went missing from a resort in Malaysia. Her naked body was found in a stream 10 days later, and her parents believe she was abducted. Photo: AP
A photo of Nora Quoirin, who went missing from a resort in Malaysia. Her naked body was found in a stream 10 days later, and her parents believe she was abducted. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE