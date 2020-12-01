A photo of Nora Quoirin, who went missing from a resort in Malaysia. Her naked body was found in a stream 10 days later, and her parents believe she was abducted. Photo: AP
Nora Quoirin inquest: UK pathologist can’t rule out sex assault of teen in Malaysia
- The French-Irish teenager disappeared from a resort in Malaysia in August last year and her body was found 10 days later
- A second autopsy conducted in the UK found she died of intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress, and there were no signs of assault
