Volunteers look for survivors of a Pakistan International Airlines plane that crashed in a residential area of Karachi in this May file photo. Photo: AP Volunteers look for survivors of a Pakistan International Airlines plane that crashed in a residential area of Karachi in this May file photo. Photo: AP
Volunteers look for survivors of a Pakistan International Airlines plane that crashed in a residential area of Karachi in this May file photo. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Asia’s grounded pilots spark airline safety fears over lack of flying practice

  • International aviation traffic is way off pre-pandemic levels because of border restrictions and mandatory quarantine, a big deterrent to travellers
  • Thousands of pilots have been laid off or furloughed amid the pandemic, and those still in work are flying a lot less because there is so little demand

Topic |   Aviation
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:48am, 1 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Volunteers look for survivors of a Pakistan International Airlines plane that crashed in a residential area of Karachi in this May file photo. Photo: AP Volunteers look for survivors of a Pakistan International Airlines plane that crashed in a residential area of Karachi in this May file photo. Photo: AP
Volunteers look for survivors of a Pakistan International Airlines plane that crashed in a residential area of Karachi in this May file photo. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE