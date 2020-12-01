A sign of the National University of Singapore is seen at a campus entrance. Photo: AFP A sign of the National University of Singapore is seen at a campus entrance. Photo: AFP
National University of Singapore professor fired for sexual misconduct after sexting, harassment investigation

  • Professor Theodore G Hopf from the university’s political science department was accused of harassing a student and sending a sexually explicit text
  • The case is the third action in less than two months taken by the university against professors for inappropriate behaviour or sexual misconduct

Updated: 3:53pm, 1 Dec, 2020

