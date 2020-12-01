Mitree Chitinunda, a former ultraroyalist who last year got a haircut of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's portrait on the back of his head, has changed his haircut to a symbol of the anti-government protest movement. Photo: Reuters
Thailand protests: why a royalist went from haircuts featuring king to the three-finger salute
- A Thai radiologist known for his novelty hairstyles used to have a portrait of Maha Vajiralongkorn shaved into his head – but now it’s the Hunger Games salute
- His cutting remarks reflect the dramatic transformation in a country where reverence for the monarch is obligatory under the constitution
Topic | Thailand
