The product is created from animal cells without the slaughter of any chickens and will debut in Singapore under the GOOD Meat brand. Photo: Eat Just
Singapore approves sale of meat made in a laboratory, becoming first country to do so
- The product, created from animal cells without the slaughter of any chickens, will debut as a chicken bite with breading and seasoning in a single restaurant
- Singapore is moving quickly to allow the sale of cultured meat, a move that fits into its broader food-security agenda
Topic | Singapore
