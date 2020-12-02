Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha continued to live in an army residence after retiring as a general in 2014, leading to an ethics complaint which could have cost him his job. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand’s PM Prayuth Chan-ocha acquitted in ethics case, allowing him to retain post
- The Thai Constitutional Court ruled that the prime minister was not guilty of a conflict of interest by living in a military residence after retiring
- The ruling comes as Prayuth deals with an ongoing student-led protest movement calling for him to step down and for reforms to the monarchy
Topic | Thailand
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha continued to live in an army residence after retiring as a general in 2014, leading to an ethics complaint which could have cost him his job. Photo: EPA-EFE