The SG Boys: Singapore podcast gives LGBT people a voice by breaking taboos

  • Three gay Singapore men launched a weekly podcast to share their struggles and discuss topics from LGBT portrayal in pop culture to military service
  • Gay sex is illegal in Singapore and a court upheld the colonial-era law earlier this year, despite opinion polls showing growing acceptance for LGBT rights

Updated: 8:00am, 3 Dec, 2020

