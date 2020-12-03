Alverna Cher Sheue Pin is the director of City Funeral Singapore. Photo: Facebook
Singapore funeral director charged over ex-boyfriend’s death at car park
- City Funeral Singapore’s Alverna Cher Sheue Pin is accused of causing the death of Wee Jun Xiang in a multistorey car park in May
- It was previously reported that the 32-year-old died of a heart attack during the circuit breaker period imposed to limit the spread of Covid-19
