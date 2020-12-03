Inmates at the New Bilibid Prison wait for their turn to have their tattoo removed in Manila. Photo: AFP Inmates at the New Bilibid Prison wait for their turn to have their tattoo removed in Manila. Photo: AFP
Inmates at the New Bilibid Prison wait for their turn to have their tattoo removed in Manila. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Can covering up gang tattoos help to reduce jail clashes in Philippines?

  • Fighting between rival clans are common in the country’s overcrowded prisons, where belonging to a gang can be a lifeline to protection
  • Authorities hope that a programme to deface gang tattoos will stop inmates from being dragged into cell block wars

Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:59pm, 3 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Inmates at the New Bilibid Prison wait for their turn to have their tattoo removed in Manila. Photo: AFP Inmates at the New Bilibid Prison wait for their turn to have their tattoo removed in Manila. Photo: AFP
Inmates at the New Bilibid Prison wait for their turn to have their tattoo removed in Manila. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE