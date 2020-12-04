Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine needs to contend with a maze of regulations and data submissions in every country. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine needs to contend with a maze of regulations and data submissions in every country. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Coronavirus vaccine: from Australia to Malaysia, here’s where Asia stands on the Pfizer shot

  • Britain’s emergency approval of Pfizer’s vaccine isn’t likely to accelerate the availability of the shot in Asia, as countries work to complete local safety tests
  • Australia said its timeline for the US firm’s jab remains unchanged, with a decision on approval expected by next January

Bloomberg
Bloomberg and Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 3:29pm, 4 Dec, 2020

