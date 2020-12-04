The deaths of Dr Sardjono Utomo and his wife from Covid-19 have raised alarm bells in Indonesia, where the pandemic has overwhelmed the country’s health system. Photo: Reuters The deaths of Dr Sardjono Utomo and his wife from Covid-19 have raised alarm bells in Indonesia, where the pandemic has overwhelmed the country’s health system. Photo: Reuters
The deaths of Dr Sardjono Utomo and his wife from Covid-19 have raised alarm bells in Indonesia, where the pandemic has overwhelmed the country’s health system. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s coronavirus crisis goes from bad to worse as doctor dies after 24-hour search for ventilator

  • The deaths of Dr Sardjono Utomo and his wife from Covid-19 highlighted how ill-equipped the nation’s hospitals were to handle the pandemic
  • Asked why a senior doctor was unable to receive the care he needed, Dr Syaiful, who treated Sardjono, said there was just not enough room

Reuters
Updated: 5:19pm, 4 Dec, 2020

