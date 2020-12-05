Thai archaeologists stand next to a whale skeleton in Pathum Thani, Thailand on December 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Whale fossil unearthed in Thailand could be about 5,000 years old: scientists
- Researchers began excavating a site in Bangkok after a cyclist spotted a bone sticking out from the ground in November
- The skeleton, which is about the length of a bus, ‘is thought to be the only one in Asia’, says a geologist working on the project
