A customer trying on a bracelet at the Makmur Gold shop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia’s Kelantan state. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: profit glitters for Malaysian goldsmiths even amid pandemic recession
- The Kelantan-based Makmur Gold company has enjoyed brisk business this year as buyers sought to park their cash somewhere safe
- ‘Women will buy these for beauty, but the benefit of buying gold is more towards our investment for the future,’ a customer says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A customer trying on a bracelet at the Makmur Gold shop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia’s Kelantan state. Photo: AFP