A customer trying on a bracelet at the Makmur Gold shop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia’s Kelantan state. Photo: AFP A customer trying on a bracelet at the Makmur Gold shop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia’s Kelantan state. Photo: AFP
A customer trying on a bracelet at the Makmur Gold shop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia’s Kelantan state. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: profit glitters for Malaysian goldsmiths even amid pandemic recession

  • The Kelantan-based Makmur Gold company has enjoyed brisk business this year as buyers sought to park their cash somewhere safe
  • ‘Women will buy these for beauty, but the benefit of buying gold is more towards our investment for the future,’ a customer says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:32pm, 5 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A customer trying on a bracelet at the Makmur Gold shop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia’s Kelantan state. Photo: AFP A customer trying on a bracelet at the Makmur Gold shop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia’s Kelantan state. Photo: AFP
A customer trying on a bracelet at the Makmur Gold shop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia’s Kelantan state. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE