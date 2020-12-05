A street in Myeongdong, a popular tourist and shopping district in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE A street in Myeongdong, a popular tourist and shopping district in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
A street in Myeongdong, a popular tourist and shopping district in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Singapore Airlines readies fleet for shipping vaccines, stricter curbs in Seoul

  • The carrier has seven Boeing 747-400 freighters ready for the transportation of the coronavirus shots
  • South Korea’s capital began enforcing stricter social distancing rules as the country recorded 583 new Covid-19 cases

Updated: 4:44pm, 5 Dec, 2020

