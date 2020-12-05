Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn greets royalists ahead of a candlelight vigil to remember the birthday of his father. Photo: Reuters Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn greets royalists ahead of a candlelight vigil to remember the birthday of his father. Photo: Reuters
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn greets royalists ahead of a candlelight vigil to remember the birthday of his father. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand protests put to side as loyalists pay tribute to late King Bhumibol

  • King Vajiralongkorn leads candle lighting ceremony in front of the Grand Palace to commemorate his father, who died in 2016 after reigning for seven decades
  • The ceremony was one of the biggest shows of royalist support since protests surged in July

Topic |   Thailand
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:21pm, 5 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn greets royalists ahead of a candlelight vigil to remember the birthday of his father. Photo: Reuters Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn greets royalists ahead of a candlelight vigil to remember the birthday of his father. Photo: Reuters
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn greets royalists ahead of a candlelight vigil to remember the birthday of his father. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE