Habib Rizieq Shihab pictured speaking to the media in Jakarta in 2017. Photo: Reuters
developing | Supporters of hardline Indonesia cleric Rizieq Shihab killed in shoot-out with police
- The incident occurred just after midnight when a police car was attacked while following a car believed to be carrying supporters of Rizieq Shihab
- Police had been investigating the firebrand cleric for violating coronavirus health protocols upon his return last month from self exile in Saudi Arabia
