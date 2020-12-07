Habib Rizieq Shihab pictured speaking to the media in Jakarta in 2017. Photo: Reuters Habib Rizieq Shihab pictured speaking to the media in Jakarta in 2017. Photo: Reuters
developing | Supporters of hardline Indonesia cleric Rizieq Shihab killed in shoot-out with police

  • The incident occurred just after midnight when a police car was attacked while following a car believed to be carrying supporters of Rizieq Shihab
  • Police had been investigating the firebrand cleric for violating coronavirus health protocols upon his return last month from self exile in Saudi Arabia

Reuters in Jakarta

Updated: 3:28pm, 7 Dec, 2020

