The Merlion statue in Singapore’s Marina Bay. The city state will host the World Economic Forum in place of Switzerland in May. Photo: AP
Singapore to host World Economic Forum instead of Switzerland
- The annual meeting normally takes place in Davos, but organisers decided to postpone it to May and move it because of the coronavirus situation
- WEF president Borge Brende said Singapore has been ‘successful’ in dealing with the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
