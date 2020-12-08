The Merlion statue in Singapore’s Marina Bay. The city state will host the World Economic Forum in place of Switzerland in May. Photo: AP The Merlion statue in Singapore’s Marina Bay. The city state will host the World Economic Forum in place of Switzerland in May. Photo: AP
Singapore to host World Economic Forum instead of Switzerland

  • The annual meeting normally takes place in Davos, but organisers decided to postpone it to May and move it because of the coronavirus situation
  • WEF president Borge Brende said Singapore has been ‘successful’ in dealing with the pandemic

Reuters
Updated: 12:50am, 8 Dec, 2020

The Merlion statue in Singapore’s Marina Bay. The city state will host the World Economic Forum in place of Switzerland in May. Photo: AP
