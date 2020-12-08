An NUS research team led by Assistant Professor Jun Han has shown that the Lidar sensor on a robot vacuum cleaner can be repurposed as a tool to spy on private conversations at home or in the office. Photo: NUS handout
Robot vacuums can be used by hackers to ‘spy’ on conversations, Singapore researchers say
- The ‘LidarPhone’ attack can take advantage of the device’s built-in sensor to gather potentially sensitive data, NUS computer scientists discovered
- To prevent misuse, the team advised owners not to connect their robot vacuums to the internet
Topic | Singapore
