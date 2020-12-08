A container with Covid-19 vaccines from China’s Sinovac arrives at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, near Jakarta, on December 6. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Indonesia says Sinovac vaccine shows up to 97 per cent efficacy in trials
- State-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma did not elaborate whether the interim result was from a late-stage clinical trial
- Over one million doses of the experimental Covid-19 shot developed by the Chinese firm arrived in Indonesia last week
