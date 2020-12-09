People fish from the shore next to the Marina Cruise Centre in Singapore. The Quantum of the Seas returned to the cruise terminal after a positive Covid-19 case among passengers. Photo: AFP People fish from the shore next to the Marina Cruise Centre in Singapore. The Quantum of the Seas returned to the cruise terminal after a positive Covid-19 case among passengers. Photo: AFP
People fish from the shore next to the Marina Cruise Centre in Singapore. The Quantum of the Seas returned to the cruise terminal after a positive Covid-19 case among passengers. Photo: AFP
Singapore ‘cruise to nowhere’ turns back after coronavirus case on board

  • Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas was on a four-day cruise from Singapore. All passengers have been isolated and emergency plans activated
  • Singapore has been trialling the cruises in a bid to resume leisure travel during the Covid-19 pandemic

Today Online

Updated: 10:02am, 9 Dec, 2020

