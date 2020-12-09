A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the Indonesian local elections 2020 as an election official in full protective gear watches. Photo: DPA A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the Indonesian local elections 2020 as an election official in full protective gear watches. Photo: DPA
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the Indonesian local elections 2020 as an election official in full protective gear watches. Photo: DPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesia holds regional elections amid coronavirus fears

  • About 100 million Indonesians were expected to vote for 270 positions. President Joko Widodo’s eldest son and son-in-law are among the candidates
  • The poll was postponed in September, and at least five election candidates have reportedly died of Covid-19 with over 1,000 election agency staff infected

Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:51pm, 9 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the Indonesian local elections 2020 as an election official in full protective gear watches. Photo: DPA A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the Indonesian local elections 2020 as an election official in full protective gear watches. Photo: DPA
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the Indonesian local elections 2020 as an election official in full protective gear watches. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE