A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the Indonesian local elections 2020 as an election official in full protective gear watches. Photo: DPA
Indonesia holds regional elections amid coronavirus fears
- About 100 million Indonesians were expected to vote for 270 positions. President Joko Widodo’s eldest son and son-in-law are among the candidates
- The poll was postponed in September, and at least five election candidates have reportedly died of Covid-19 with over 1,000 election agency staff infected
Topic | Indonesia
