A Government Technology Agency (GovTech) staff member demonstrates Singapore's contact-tracing smartphone app, which was rolled out in March. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s TraceTogether app halved coronavirus contact-tracing time, says engineer
- The app has been downloaded on 3.8 million devices in Singapore and cut contact-tracing from four days to two, the lead engineer says
- Singapore’s success in managing its Covid-19 outbreak led to it being selected to host next year’s World Economic Forum
Topic | Singapore
