Smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen’s capital Sanaa in 2015. Photo: Reuters Smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen’s capital Sanaa in 2015. Photo: Reuters
Singapore man detained under Internal Security Act over involvement in Yemen war

  • The Internal Security Department said Sheik Heikel volunteered to take up arms to fight alongside a faction in the civil war while living in Yemen
  • Between 2012 and 2018, he collected intelligence on Yemen for a foreign power, an act in which he was paid ‘substantial amounts’ for

Topic |   Singapore
Updated: 5:56pm, 9 Dec, 2020

