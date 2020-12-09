Smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen’s capital Sanaa in 2015. Photo: Reuters
Singapore man detained under Internal Security Act over involvement in Yemen war
- The Internal Security Department said Sheik Heikel volunteered to take up arms to fight alongside a faction in the civil war while living in Yemen
- Between 2012 and 2018, he collected intelligence on Yemen for a foreign power, an act in which he was paid ‘substantial amounts’ for
Topic | Singapore
Smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen’s capital Sanaa in 2015. Photo: Reuters