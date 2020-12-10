A Volocopter air taxi flies over Singapore’s Marina Bay during a test flight in October 2019. Photo: Xinhua
World’s first electric air taxis set to take flight in Singapore by 2023
- Volocopter will initially carry a pilot and one customer, though services could switch to two passengers once nod for autonomous operation is received
- The first commercial route is likely to fly tourists over Singapore’s Marina Bay, offering spectacular views of the skyline
