Coronavirus: Singapore cruise ship scare highlights challenges in resuming tourism

  • The early end of the Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas ‘cruise to nowhere’ comes soon after Singapore’s travel bubble with Hong Kong was postponed
  • Singapore’s attempts to enliven tourism underscore the difficulties Asian destinations face in restarting travel – as Japan, Thailand and Bali found

Bloomberg

Updated: 11:36am, 10 Dec, 2020

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship Quantum of the Seas is seen docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore after a passenger tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: AFP
