The Royal Caribbean cruise ship Quantum of the Seas is seen docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore after a passenger tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore cruise ship scare highlights challenges in resuming tourism
- The early end of the Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas ‘cruise to nowhere’ comes soon after Singapore’s travel bubble with Hong Kong was postponed
- Singapore’s attempts to enliven tourism underscore the difficulties Asian destinations face in restarting travel – as Japan, Thailand and Bali found
Topic | Singapore
