A helper from Myanmar testified in a Singapore district court that her employer was either drinking beer or smelled of alcohol on two of the occasions that he touched her. Photo: Today A helper from Myanmar testified in a Singapore district court that her employer was either drinking beer or smelled of alcohol on two of the occasions that he touched her. Photo: Today
A helper from Myanmar testified in a Singapore district court that her employer was either drinking beer or smelled of alcohol on two of the occasions that he touched her. Photo: Today
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore domestic worker weeps while recounting employer’s sexual abuse

  • The foreign domestic worker from Myanmar testified that her married employer groped her and forced her to perform a sex act on him
  • She denied she was ever in a romantic relationship with him, and said she saw him as a brother or father figure

Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Updated: 1:30pm, 10 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A helper from Myanmar testified in a Singapore district court that her employer was either drinking beer or smelled of alcohol on two of the occasions that he touched her. Photo: Today A helper from Myanmar testified in a Singapore district court that her employer was either drinking beer or smelled of alcohol on two of the occasions that he touched her. Photo: Today
A helper from Myanmar testified in a Singapore district court that her employer was either drinking beer or smelled of alcohol on two of the occasions that he touched her. Photo: Today
READ FULL ARTICLE