A helper from Myanmar testified in a Singapore district court that her employer was either drinking beer or smelled of alcohol on two of the occasions that he touched her. Photo: Today
Singapore domestic worker weeps while recounting employer’s sexual abuse
- The foreign domestic worker from Myanmar testified that her married employer groped her and forced her to perform a sex act on him
- She denied she was ever in a romantic relationship with him, and said she saw him as a brother or father figure
