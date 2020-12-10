Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas vessel is moored at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore. Photo: Reuters Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas vessel is moored at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Singapore cruise passenger who tested positive for Covid-19 declared virus-free

  • Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas vessel returned to port in Singapore on Wednesday after a man was diagnosed with Covid-19
  • The health ministry said on Thursday new tests on the 83-year-old were negative

Updated: 5:43pm, 10 Dec, 2020

