Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas vessel is moored at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Singapore cruise passenger who tested positive for Covid-19 declared virus-free
- Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas vessel returned to port in Singapore on Wednesday after a man was diagnosed with Covid-19
- The health ministry said on Thursday new tests on the 83-year-old were negative
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
