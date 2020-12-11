Pham Van Thuoc hopes his collection can preserve a sliver of vanishing history. Photo: Reuters Pham Van Thuoc hopes his collection can preserve a sliver of vanishing history. Photo: Reuters
Pham Van Thuoc hopes his collection can preserve a sliver of vanishing history. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

For this Vietnamese man, collecting centuries-old clocks is a full-time passion

  • Pham Van Thuoc has scoured Europe to find old church clocks for his collection, which includes one made in 1750 that still works
  • With digital clocks now fast replacing mechanical ones in Europe, he hopes his collection can preserve a sliver of vanishing history

Topic |   Vietnam
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:00pm, 11 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pham Van Thuoc hopes his collection can preserve a sliver of vanishing history. Photo: Reuters Pham Van Thuoc hopes his collection can preserve a sliver of vanishing history. Photo: Reuters
Pham Van Thuoc hopes his collection can preserve a sliver of vanishing history. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE