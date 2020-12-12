Visitors walk through Christmas light installations at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Photo: AFP Visitors walk through Christmas light installations at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Visitors walk through Christmas light installations at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore tightens travel rules for Hong Kong visitors amid surge in cases

  • From December 14, visitors entering Singapore with a travel history to Hong Kong in the last 14 days must serve a two-week quarantine in dedicated facilities
  • The health ministry said that the latest measures are needed given the increased risk of community spread in Hong Kong recently

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Today Online

Updated: 12:58am, 12 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors walk through Christmas light installations at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Photo: AFP Visitors walk through Christmas light installations at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Visitors walk through Christmas light installations at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE