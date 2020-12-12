Visitors walk through Christmas light installations at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore tightens travel rules for Hong Kong visitors amid surge in cases
- From December 14, visitors entering Singapore with a travel history to Hong Kong in the last 14 days must serve a two-week quarantine in dedicated facilities
- The health ministry said that the latest measures are needed given the increased risk of community spread in Hong Kong recently
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
