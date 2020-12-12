SpaceX launches its first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket during a test from its facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on December 9, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Jokowi asks SpaceX to consider new rocket launch site in Indonesia
- The president discussed the idea with SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a phone call on Friday
- Indonesian officials are also hoping Musk’s Tesla company will build a factory for electric vehicles in the country
