Jemaah Islamiah’s military leader was arrested by Indonesia’s counterterrorism police in East Lampung district on Sumatra island. File photo: AP
Jemaah Islamiah military leader Aris Sumarsono arrested in Indonesia after 17 years on the run
- The biologist, also known as Zulkarnaen, was arrested in a raid at a house in East Lampung district on Sumatra island
- He is suspected of being involved in the making of bombs used in a series of attacks, including the 2002 Bali blasts that killed 202 people
