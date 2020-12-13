Indonesian police arrest firebrand Islamic cleric Habib Rizieq Shihab on suspicion of having breached coronavirus restrictions by holding events that drew thousands of followers. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia arrests firebrand cleric Habib Rizieq Shihab for breaking coronavirus restrictions
- The leader of the Islamic Defender Front held sermons and rallies with thousands of people after returning from exile in Saudi Arabia
- Six of his followers were recently killed in a highway shoot-out with Jakarta police
Topic | Indonesia
