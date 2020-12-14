A Top Glove employee inspects newly-made gloves at one of the company’s factories in Shah Alam, Malaysia, before a coronavirus outbreak interrupted production. Photo: Reuters A Top Glove employee inspects newly-made gloves at one of the company’s factories in Shah Alam, Malaysia, before a coronavirus outbreak interrupted production. Photo: Reuters
A Top Glove employee inspects newly-made gloves at one of the company’s factories in Shah Alam, Malaysia, before a coronavirus outbreak interrupted production. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus Malaysia: Top Glove put profits before people, say migrant workers

  • Foreign labourers say cramped dormitories led to over 5,000 Covid-19 cases and one death in the company’s factories near Kuala Lumpur
  • Meanwhile, a whistle-blower who was fired for sharing photos about factory conditions said he was concerned distancing was not being enforced

Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:59am, 14 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Top Glove employee inspects newly-made gloves at one of the company’s factories in Shah Alam, Malaysia, before a coronavirus outbreak interrupted production. Photo: Reuters A Top Glove employee inspects newly-made gloves at one of the company’s factories in Shah Alam, Malaysia, before a coronavirus outbreak interrupted production. Photo: Reuters
A Top Glove employee inspects newly-made gloves at one of the company’s factories in Shah Alam, Malaysia, before a coronavirus outbreak interrupted production. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE