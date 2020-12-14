Seagulls fly in front of the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. An explosion rocked a ship off the port in the early hours of the morning, officials said. Photo: AP
Singapore-flagged oil tanker hit by ‘external source’ off Saudi Arabia
- Singapore-based shipping company Hafnia said there was an explosion and fire on board the tanker BW Rhine, and all seafarers are accounted for
- It comes a month after a Greek-operated oil tanker was hit in an attack blamed on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen
Topic | Singapore
