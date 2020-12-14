Seagulls fly in front of the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. An explosion rocked a ship off the port in the early hours of the morning, officials said. Photo: AP Seagulls fly in front of the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. An explosion rocked a ship off the port in the early hours of the morning, officials said. Photo: AP
Seagulls fly in front of the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. An explosion rocked a ship off the port in the early hours of the morning, officials said. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore-flagged oil tanker hit by ‘external source’ off Saudi Arabia

  • Singapore-based shipping company Hafnia said there was an explosion and fire on board the tanker BW Rhine, and all seafarers are accounted for
  • It comes a month after a Greek-operated oil tanker was hit in an attack blamed on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen

Topic |   Singapore
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:00pm, 14 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Seagulls fly in front of the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. An explosion rocked a ship off the port in the early hours of the morning, officials said. Photo: AP Seagulls fly in front of the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. An explosion rocked a ship off the port in the early hours of the morning, officials said. Photo: AP
Seagulls fly in front of the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. An explosion rocked a ship off the port in the early hours of the morning, officials said. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE