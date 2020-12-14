Malaysia’s health minister and human resources minister pictured in the country’s parliament wearing personal protective equipment on Monday. Photo: Handout / Teresa Kok / AFP
Malaysia opposition stage walkout after ministers exposed to Covid-19 enter parliament wearing PPE
- Malaysia’s health minister and human resources minister were supposed to be quarantining after coming into contact with Covid-19 patients this month
- They were allowed into parliament for a key budget vote provided they wore gowns, face masks, shields and gloves – quickly causing pandemonium
