Malaysia’s health minister and human resources minister pictured in the country’s parliament wearing personal protective equipment on Monday. Photo: Handout / Teresa Kok / AFP Malaysia’s health minister and human resources minister pictured in the country’s parliament wearing personal protective equipment on Monday. Photo: Handout / Teresa Kok / AFP
Malaysia’s health minister and human resources minister pictured in the country’s parliament wearing personal protective equipment on Monday. Photo: Handout / Teresa Kok / AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia opposition stage walkout after ministers exposed to Covid-19 enter parliament wearing PPE

  • Malaysia’s health minister and human resources minister were supposed to be quarantining after coming into contact with Covid-19 patients this month
  • They were allowed into parliament for a key budget vote provided they wore gowns, face masks, shields and gloves – quickly causing pandemonium

Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 6:53pm, 14 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia’s health minister and human resources minister pictured in the country’s parliament wearing personal protective equipment on Monday. Photo: Handout / Teresa Kok / AFP Malaysia’s health minister and human resources minister pictured in the country’s parliament wearing personal protective equipment on Monday. Photo: Handout / Teresa Kok / AFP
Malaysia’s health minister and human resources minister pictured in the country’s parliament wearing personal protective equipment on Monday. Photo: Handout / Teresa Kok / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE