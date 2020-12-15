Pro-democracy demonstrators occupy an intersection in Bangkok during an anti-government protest. Photo: DPA
Thailand protests to pause and return ‘with more intensity’ in 2021
- Lawyer Arnon Nampa said this year’s youth-led protest movement has been an ‘overture’
- Protesters are seeking the removal of PM Prayuth Chan-ocha and reforms to the monarchy to curb the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn
